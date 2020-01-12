Snap up the look before it's sold out!

Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore’s first Love Island look revealed

Laura Whitmore has revealed her very first Love Island fashion moment.

While fashion items worn by members of the Love Island cast are often coveted, the looks worn by presenter Laura Whitmore are set to be under the spotlight too.

The Irish presenter has set the standard in the premier episode of the show in a luxurious, tropical print playsuit.

The star’s yellow and purple look is by premium brand Hasan Hejazi.

The short playsuit features a retro floral print – made all the more luxe by the jacquard fabric.

The balloon sleeves and plunging neckline keep it glamorous.

The popular brand has previously been worn on the red carpet by Vogue Williams.

Laura rocked the playsuit with a pair of baby pink wedges – keeping with the retro vibe – and no accessories.

Luckily, the playsuit is available online, so style spotters can nab her look HERE.

You can see Laura in her summery look tonight at 9pm, when the new series of Love Island kicks off on Virgin Media.