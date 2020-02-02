PICS: All the style from the BAFTAs red carpet

The BAFTAs 2020 red carpet saw some amazing looks from the world’s biggest celebrities.
Stars such as Saoirse Ronan, Scarlett Johansson and The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton amped up the glamour as they entered the award ceremony.
Here are some of the most striking gowns that hit the 2020 BAFTAs red carpet:
Kate Middleton
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the British Academy Film Awards in London #BAFTAs ✨💛 pic.twitter.com/P4TOLEBvZI
— 𝒜.🕊 (@acupofanna) February 2, 2020
Jessie Buckley
📸 First look of Jessie at the #EEBAFTAs today! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dVgSrXskj2
— Jessie Buckley Fan (@jbuckleycom) February 2, 2020
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie has arrived #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/VvKCovve49
— best of margot (@bestofmargot) February 2, 2020
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. #BAFTAS pic.twitter.com/KyoFT635Em
— dragon’s daughter (@yeahclarke) February 2, 2020
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards – February 2nd, 2020. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/u24Jvevuqa
— Red Carpets (@redcarpetspic) February 2, 2020
Rebel Wilson
Funny AND fabulous… It’s the one and only @RebelWilson! 🙌😃#BAFTAs 9pm @BBCOne #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/mDmX7Cbf3w
— BBC (@BBC) February 2, 2020
Florence Pugh
FLORENCE PUGH INVENTOU A BELEZA pic.twitter.com/JraM8Zpy8q
— ᴮᴼᴾ (@peakydcu) February 2, 2020
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz is goals in gold at the #BAFTAs ✨ pic.twitter.com/CS7ZPwYFyv
— celebrity style (@celebrityOMG1) February 2, 2020
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron the owner of my heart #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/W2Ec0BwLNB
— j. (@ptriciaclarkson) February 2, 2020
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gCFvMNaOgf
— best of scarlett (@BestfScarlett) February 2, 2020
Renee Zellweger
Renée is so classy!!! #ReneeZellweger #JudyTheFilm #TeamZellweger #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/jW2ZuPT0yB
— ZellyFriend (@zellyfriend) February 2, 2020