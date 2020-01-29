The Irish star rocked the red carpet

Laura Whitmore SLAYS on the National Television Awards red carpet

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore stunned on the red carpet at the National Television Awards last night.

The Bray native rocked up to the awards ceremony, where the Love Island series was nominated for the best Challenge Show prize.

While Love Island missed out on an award on the night, Laura certainly made a strong contender for best dressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on Jan 29, 2020 at 3:48am PST

The Irish star opted for a black velvet dress from online boutique Annies Ibiza.

The dress, which features a high cut slit, is by premium brand Silvia Astore.

The stand out feature of the dress is the striking love-heart broach detail which sits at the top of the slit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on Jan 28, 2020 at 2:26pm PST

Laura accessorised the look with a selection of diamond hair slides, and a distinctive circular bag.

Laura’s styling team finished the outfit with a pair of sky-scraper stiletto heels.