The line-up for Body & Soul 2020 has been announced

The lineup for Body & Soul 2020 has been announced.
The festival is paring things back this year when it comes to scale, but the calibre of acts on offer is just as epic.
The 2020 line up, which was announced at an intimate listening part in Dublin city last night, celebrates the best emerging and established talent in the Irish and international industries.
Here are the acts who will perform at Body & Soul this coming summer, with more to be announced:
Metronomy
Róisín Murphy
King Kong Company
Princess Nokia
Aimée
Kojaque
Marc Rebillet
Body & Soulers, please welcome with us in thunderous applause Ireland’s queen of queen of the avant-garde, @roisinmurphy ! #bodyandsoul2020 pic.twitter.com/rrqxen1DEx
— Body&Soul (@BodyandSoulIrl) February 11, 2020
Khruangbin
Sampa The Great
Kneecap
Mango x Mathman
TPM
Jape
Daithí
Hare Squead
God Knows
The Clockworks
Can you say Sugar Honey Iced Tea? Absolutely buzzed to welcome the astounding @princessnokia_ to the solstice fields of Body&Soul. pic.twitter.com/tabzQX1tqO
— Body&Soul (@BodyandSoulIrl) February 11, 2020
Elm
PowPig
Aoife Nessa
Frances Alex Gough
Conchúr White
Denise Chaila
Somebody’s Child
Kitt Philippa
Thumper
Nealo
Soda Blonde.
Storied, innovative and relentlessly creative, we’re thrilled to announce the monumental @metronomy will be joining us for Body&Soul 2020! pic.twitter.com/ik1GYNp5lb
— Body&Soul (@BodyandSoulIrl) February 11, 2020
This year, to mark its contemporary twist on the age-old tradition of The Summer Solstice, Body&Soul has invited Burning Man Temple Builder Geordie Van Der Bosch to Ballinlough to design a 35-Foot Temple as a centrepiece to the festival.
By day, the temple will become a living art exhibition, as festival goers add their own affirmations to the structure or leave offerings.
It will also work as a speaker stage before turning into a dancefloor at night.
The festival takes place in Westmeath from June 19th-21st.