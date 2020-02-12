Join the revelry from June 19th to 21st

The line-up for Body & Soul 2020 has been announced

The festival is paring things back this year when it comes to scale, but the calibre of acts on offer is just as epic.

The 2020 line up, which was announced at an intimate listening part in Dublin city last night, celebrates the best emerging and established talent in the Irish and international industries.

Here are the acts who will perform at Body & Soul this coming summer, with more to be announced:

Metronomy

Róisín Murphy

King Kong Company

Princess Nokia

Aimée

Kojaque

Marc Rebillet

Khruangbin

Sampa The Great

Kneecap

Mango x Mathman

TPM

Jape

Daithí

Hare Squead

God Knows

The Clockworks

Elm

PowPig

Aoife Nessa

Frances Alex Gough

Conchúr White

Denise Chaila

Somebody’s Child

Kitt Philippa

Thumper

Nealo

Soda Blonde.

This year, to mark its contemporary twist on the age-old tradition of The Summer Solstice, Body&Soul has invited Burning Man Temple Builder Geordie Van Der Bosch to Ballinlough to design a 35-Foot Temple as a centrepiece to the festival.

By day, the temple will become a living art exhibition, as festival goers add their own affirmations to the structure or leave offerings.

It will also work as a speaker stage before turning into a dancefloor at night.

The festival takes place in Westmeath from June 19th-21st.