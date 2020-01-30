WATCH: Video shows Cardi B’s husband Offset being detained at L.A shopping centre

The 28-year-old was detained in relation to gun possession

Cardi B’s husband Offset was reportedly detained at a shopping centre in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus was detained by officers, reports TMZ.

It came as police were notified that someone in the complex was carrying a firearm.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that they recovered two guns.

Offset and his entourage were then reportedly taken to the police station for further questioning with no official arrests made.

Video footage of the arrest emerged on social media, allegedly showing police holding the rapper against a wall.

Cardi B husband Offset detained by Los Angeles Police at The Grove Mall Center parking lot after a report that someone had a firearm. Reports are that 2 guns was recovered. pic.twitter.com/F1eBFlEbGc — VideoMixtape (@videomixtape_) January 30, 2020

The arrest occurred at approximately 4 am this morning Irish time.

Offset appears to have since been released from detainment as he posted an Instagram story just a couple of hours after the incident saying: “The devil is a lie. I’m covered by the blood of Jesus.”

Cardi B has not commented on the arrest.