It looks like these two are definitely back on...

Travis Scott surprises Kylie Jenner on Valentine’s Day after rekindling their romance

Travis Scott pulled out all the stops for Valentine’s Day, as he filled Kylie Jenner’s house with flowers.

The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, split last October after two years together.

But it’s believed the pair have since rekindled their romance, and Travis showed his love for Kylie on V-Day by filling her house with sunflowers and yellow roses.

The reality star shared photos and videos of the extravagant Valentine’s display on Instagram, and revealed sunflowers are her “favourite flower”.

This isn’t the first time Travis has turned Kylie’s house into a floral paradise.

Last year, the Sicko Mode rapper went all out for the occasion, as he filled Kylie’s house with heart arches made out of red roses, and candles to make it extra romantic.

The couple sparked rumours they were back together earlier this month, when they attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after party together.