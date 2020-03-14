Heidi Klum admits she’s concerned she has the coronavirus – but is unable to get tested

The model have been absent from America's Got Talent because she is unwell

Heidi Klum has admitted she’s concerned she might have the coronavirus.

On Friday, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to explain why she’s been absent from from her America’s Got Talent judge’s chair.

Recording herself in bed, Heidi said she’s “not feeling good” and chose to “stay home to not infect any other people.”

She explained: “It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose…”

“I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here,” Heidi continued.

“I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one.”

The model then told fans to stay safe, and to stay home if they’re feeling unwell.

During Heidi’s absense on America’s Got Talent, she’s been replaced by Eric Stonestreet on the judging panel.