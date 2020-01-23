Brad Pitt responds to fan excitement over his backstage reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

We still can't get over those photos!

Brad Pitt responds to fan excitement over his backstage reunion with ex-wife...

Brad Pitt has responded to fan excitement over his backstage reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

The former couple, who divorced in 2005, broke the internet when they were pictured embracing backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

When asked about the excitement surrounding their reunion, Brad told Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t know. I’m blissfully naïve and I’m gonna stay that way.”

JEN AND BRAD I WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS pic.twitter.com/AMgakT1MRR — uma turman… (@DlORCAPRIO) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Emma McIntyre, the photographer who took the now-famous images of Brad and Jennifer, has spilled details about their encounter.

Speaking to People, Emma revealed: “He [Brad] called out ‘Aniston!’ and she turned around and they embraced and congratulated each other.”

“It was a moment of two accomplished people at the top of their game, acknowledging each other’s successes and genuinely seeming happy to see one another.”

“The moment was really touching and you could sense the respect between two people who have known each other 20 plus years and are both outstanding in their field.”

Brad and Jen were married for five years before they officially divorced in 2005.