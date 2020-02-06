Home Photos PICS: Well-known faces step out for the Irish premiere screening of Birds...

PICS: Well-known faces step out for the Irish premiere screening of Birds Of Prey

The films stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

By
Goss Team
-
Doireann Garrihy and Marie Claire Whelan | Brian McEvoy

Well-known faces stepped out for a preview screening of Birds Of Prey this week.

Irish stars including Doireann Garrihy, James Patrice Butler, and Stephen Byrne joined guests at Dublin’s Lighthouse Cinema for a sneak preview screening of the new superhero film on Tuesday night.

Then on Wednesday evening, Cineworld on Parnell Street hosted the official Irish premiere.

Vanessa Butler and James Butler | Brian McEvoy
Clara De Brun and Stephen Byrne | Brian McEvoy

The film, which stars Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, and Ewan McGregor, is based on the DC Comics team Birds of Prey.

It is the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe, and a follow-up to Suicide Squad (2016).

The film’s brief synopsis reads: “After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.”

Erica Cody | Brian McEvoy
Niamh Ryan | Brian McEvoy
Matt Hodge, Isabel Whitmore and Daisy Delaney | Brian McEvoy

