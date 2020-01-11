Prince Charles and Prince William will always be in attendance

The Queen to hold crisis meeting with Prince Harry in Monday

The Queen is set to host a historic “crisis” meeting with Prince Harry this Monday – after he announced that he and wife Meghan Markle are “taking a step back” from the Royal Family.

It has been reported by several news outlets that the Queen will be joined by Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William at Sandringham on Monday.

It is believed the Queen wants to finally confirm Harry and Meghan’s exact roles going forward.

It is the first time since announcing the news that Harry will face his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

According to reports the Queen gave a “72-hour” time limit for Royal aides to come up with a solution.

Harry and Meghan have said they want to stand back as “senior members of the Royal Family” and want to “work to become financially independent”.

However, it is believed that they both expect continued security teams and their gifted home of Frogmore Cottage – both paid for by the Royal Family.