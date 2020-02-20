And one couple gets to spend the night in the Hideaway...

Love Island: Paige finally shows off her singing talents on tonight’s show

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the final remaining couples must put their skills to the test.

It’s time for the Islanders to reveal their hidden talents as they put on their very own talent show.

Paige finally showcases her outstanding vocals – as the Scotswoman is a professional singer.

Paige performs Show Me Love on tonight’s episode, while boyfriend Finn also shows off his pipes.

Dressed as a “shower singer” in a towel and shower cap, Finn serenades the Islanders with his version of Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone.

Meanwhile, Mike and Priscilla showcase their tempo talents. Mike plays the drums while Priscilla dances.

Meanwhile, Luke M shows off his skills on the guitar, while Demi hosts a history quiz show.

Ched and Jess put on a joint workout routine while Luke T and Siânnise perform a dance together.

The islanders are competing to decide who gets to spend the final night of the show in the Hideaway.

Love Island airs nightly on Virgin Media One at 9pm.