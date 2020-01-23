Louis Tomlinson teases One Direction reunion

The band have been keeping fans on their toes

Louis Tomlinson has teased a One Direction reunion.

The singer from Doncaster appeared on BBC’s The One Show to promote his brand new album Walls which is due for release on January 31st.

When asked about the boyband he revealed that they would be “stupid” not to get back together at some point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Jul 11, 2019 at 11:01am PDT

“We’ve been on a break four years, I’m only just getting round to releasing my first album,” he said.

“Fans who follow our every move every day probably feel we’ve not been a group for a while, but to us we’re… I know I am just finding my feet really.”

“I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to. I think we’re kind of exploring and enjoying ourselves individually,” he explained.

“I wasn’t ready to be honest, I had an idea we might have a small break because we’d done a lot of work in a small amount of time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jan 8, 2020 at 1:00am PST

Back in December, Liam Payne all but confirmed that the band who rose to fame on The X-Factor would reunite within the next two years.

“I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will for sure,” he said on Sunday Brunch.

“I don’t know when that is yet, but all I know is that there are at least two years because everyone’s released new music and you have to go and promo. There are at least two years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Direction (@onedirection) on Dec 18, 2014 at 2:12pm PST

Louis Tomlinson’s most recent music video featured silhouettes of four men implied to be his former One Direction bandmates.

The band appeared on stage as Louis sang the lyrics “So this one is a thank you for what you did to me. Why is it that thank-yous are so often bittersweet? I just hope I see you one day.”

Liam dropped his first album LP1 in December 2019.

A week later Harry Styles released his second solo album Fine Line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Direction (@onedirection) on Sep 18, 2015 at 9:00am PDT

Niall Horan’s second album Nice To Meet Ya is due out in 2020.

The band split in 2016 after the release of their fifth studio album Made in the A.M.

Former bandmate Zayn Malik left the band in 2015 to embark on a solo career.

It is not yet known if he will reunite with Louis, Liam, Niall and Harry.