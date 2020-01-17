Jamie Foxx confesses he lives with his DIVORCED parents

The actor's parents have been separated for 25 years

Hollywood Actor Jamie Foxx has revealed that he currently lives with his divorced parents.

The 52-year-old star, real name Eric Marlon Bishop has two children.

He recently ended his 6-year romance with Tom Crusie’s ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

In an interview with Graham Norton, the star revealed he lives with his parents who have been divorced for 25 years.

“They put my father in jail for seven years for having 25 dollars of illegal substances,” he said as he began to explain the situation.

“He was an educator of kids in the inner city and he taught me everything I know. I couldn’t visit him in jail because I saw him as a king.”

“But I wrote to him to say ‘Things have gotten good for me and when you get out I will save your life’, and he has been living with me for 20 years now.”

Jamie said his mother came to visit one Christmas, and went home only to return in January for her birthday and not leave again.

“I would always send her a ticket to come and visit, and about 12 years ago she took me up on the offer – she came for Christmas,” he explained.

“New Year came and went, then her birthday in January, and then all of a sudden it was February and she hadn’t left.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Jan 7, 2020 at 2:52am PST

The actor said their living situation makes for a “weirdly fun household.”

“They live under the same roof and what’s crazy is that he still dates, and my mother will go to his side of the house to check things out! It’s a weirdly fun household!”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One tonight at 10.35 pm