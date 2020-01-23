Jacqueline Jossa and ‘best friend’ Caitlyn Jenner are set to reunite

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed that she is set to reunite with Caitlyn Jenner this coming weekend.

The women met during their stint on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, and instantly hit it off.

Jacqueline has been vocal about her amazement at her friendship with Caitlyn, which has even led her to connect with Caitlyn’s daughter Kylie Jenner.

Speaking on her Instagram story, Jacqueline said:

“Potentially I am going to see Caitlyn Jenner this weekend, good news all round!”

“It’s all very exciting – I’m best mates with Caitlyn Jenner!”

She then added: “Okay, obviously we’re not best mates but still – we’re friends, actually friends!”

Caitlyn is due to be in the UK to speak at two events.

Jacqueline recently announced a new clothing collection.