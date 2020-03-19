Dancing With The Stars finalist Grainne Gallanagh has returned to nursing to help with the Coronavirus pandemic

The TV star said she was 'hanging up her dancing shoes'

Dancing With The Stars finalist Grainne Gallanagh has revealed she is returning to nursing – to help with the Coronavirus outbreak.

The TV star has joined over 40,000 health workers, who have registered to come back to service in Ireland.

Many health care workers living abroad have pledged to return home in order to help out in hospitals – as COVID-19 cases are set to rise to thousands of cases in the coming weeks.

Taking to Instagram the former Miss Universe Ireland said she had applied to return to nursing after hearing the call for workers to return to service.

“So I think it may be time hang up the dancing shoes and dawn the scrubs and gloves again,” she wrote.

“Having not worked as a nurse in Ireland for the last few years I am in the process of re registration to help do my bit in the current crisis.

“Sending so much love to all the healthcare staff that are already in the midst of all the chaos ❤️ #corona #nurses.”

It comes after top influencer Terrie McEvoy also revealed she was returning to nursing in a moving Instagram post.

