Zara McDermott reveals why she’s ‘banned’ beau Sam Thompson from Strictly Come Dancing audience

Zara McDermott has revealed why she’s “banned” her beau Sam Thompson from the Strictly Come Dancing audience.

The Love Island star is taking part in the current series of the hit BBC dance contest.

Last month, it was revealed that she was partnered with Graziano – who has been part of the show since 2018.

Sam has been vocally supportive of Zara’s Strictly journey, explaining he’s proud of her for achieving one of her biggest dreams.

The Love Island star has even revealed that Sam and Graziano’s wife Giada Lini form part of ‘Team Graziara’.

Sam and his best pal and Made in Chelsea co-star Pete Wicks stepped out in support of Zara at the first live show.

But now, the reality star has revealed she’s “banned” her beau from the next few live shows.

Originally, Sam was “forced” to stay at home so he could vote for Zara on his phone.

Now, the Made in Chelsea star has been snubbed from the upcoming shows because of limited ticket availability.

During her appearance on Good Morning Britain, Zara told co-hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid: “You only get two tickets a week.”

“I have got all my family and friends on Rota’s because I want everyone to come and see me. You never know which week is going to be your last.’