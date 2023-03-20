You won’t believe how many times Love Island bombshell Claudia had to refilm her dramatic entrance

Love Island 2023 bombshell Claudia Fogarty has revealed she had to refilm her dramatic entrance FOUR times due to a wardrobe malfunction.

The blonde beauty joined the winter series during the heart rate challenge, entering the South African villa wearing red lingerie and matching wings.

During her appearance on the Learning As I Go podcast, Claudia told host Scott Thomas about her entrance, which she admitted she didn’t want to do.

She said: “I had to do it four times because the wings fell off.”

“The one thing I did not want to do, was walk in on that challenge. I said to my mum before I went in, please, I hope they don’t do this to me.”

“And that morning, I was like ‘What do I need to wear?’ And they said, ‘oh don’t worry, we’ve got your outfit sorted’ so I knew what that meant and what I was doing. So I came out in this Ann Summers lingerie, with these wings and it’s like, are you having a laugh?”

Claudia added: “Ask me a few years ago, and I would never in a million years have done anything like that. And even in that moment, I was like, I can’t do it.

“But you’re so boosted up, you’re fine, you can do it, the music helps and everyone was cheering. I just went for it.”

“I did feel powerful when I did it. It was an icebreaker! You’ve already done the most intense, awkward moment so after that I felt fine.”