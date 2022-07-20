You can now study Harry Styles in college

Harry Styles is set to become the subject of a new university course in 2023.

A university in Texas has announced it will be offering a course based on the singer’s work.

‘Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture’ will be on offer at Texas State University Honours College in San Marcos from next spring.

The course will focus on Harry’s work, both in music and film, in an attempt to “understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity.”

Dr. Louie Dean Valencia announced the news on Twitter, explaining it was the “world’s first ever” of its kind.

He tweeted, “It’s official, official. I’m the world’s first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles. It’s happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University. This is what tenure looks like. Let’s gooooo!”

He also shared the course’s description, which reads: “This course focuses on British musician Harry Styles and popular European culture to understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture, and consumerism.”

Harry shot to fame on The X Factor back in 2010 as part of the boy band One Direction.

The group announced their hiatus in 2015, and Harry released his self-titled debut solo album two years later.