X Factor winner James Arthur welcomes his first child

X Factor winner James Arthur has welcomed his first child.

The 34-year-old announced the exciting news via Instagram on Friday.

Sharing a sweet video of his newborn daughter clutching his pinky finger, he wrote: “In the last few days someone made an unexpected arrival…”

James captioned the post: “Dear Emily, welcome to the world…”

A host of famous faces took to the comment section to congratulate the singer on the birth of his daughter.

Pixie Lott wrote: “Wowww congrats James!!! ❤️🙌,” while Capital FM DJ Chris Stark commented: “Aww congratulations mate.”

Amanda Holden simply commented: “❤️,” and Samantha Harvey wrote: “Congratulations how exciting for you! ❤️❤️.”

James named his newborn daughter Emily as a touching tribute to the loss of his unborn daughter with his then-girlfriend Jessica Girsts due to an ectopic pregnancy.

Prior to the pregnancy loss, the 34-year-old had penned a song titled Emily.

The singer previously revealed he “should’ve waited longer” to write the song.