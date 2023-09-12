X Factor star Cher Lloyd announces the birth of her second child

X Factor star Cher Lloyd has announced the birth of her second child with her husband Craig Monk.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a black-and-white photo of her newborn daughter, as she revealed her unusual name.

The 30-year-old wrote: “ELIZA VIOLET 9/9/23 💜”

Cher married her hairdresser husband Craig in a secret ceremony back in 2013.

The couple are also parents to a four-year-old daughter named Delilah Rae, who they welcomed in 2018.

Cher rose to fame on the seventh series of The X Factor in 2010, alongside the likes of One Direction, Matt Cardle and Mary Byrne.