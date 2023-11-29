Wes Nelson breaks his silence on Love Island: All Stars rumours

Wes Nelson has broken his silence on rumours he’s set to appear on Love Island: All Stars.

The 25-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the hit dating show back in 2018.

During his time in the villa, the former engineer struck up a brief romance with Laura Anderson.

Wes later enjoyed a romance with Megan Barton-Hanson, and the couple went on to place fourth.

The pair split in February 2019, just months after leaving the Majorcan villa.

It was previously rumoured that Wes and Megan were set to reunite on Love Island Games, but he has since been linked to the line-up of Love Island: All Stars.

Speaking to The UK Sun about whether he’d make his return to the show, Wes said: “I’m not sure, i’m not sure if that is wise.”

“I’m not sure it’s the best decision for me right now, I don’t know,” Wes continued.

“I’m not shying away from reality TV, but for right now, I’m just focused on music.”

Love Island: All Stars is entirely separate to Love Island Games, which was recently filmed in Fiji.

The brand new series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances.

Only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024. ITV have yet to confirm the line-up or the host for the series – but it’s believed Maya Jama will take the reigns once again.