WATCH: Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing left in tears after emotional father of the bride speech

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo officially tied the knot at a Chelsea Registry Office back in April.

The following month, the couple hosted a lavish second wedding in Seville, Spain.

After a hectic honeymoon, Jamie and Sophie have returned to the UK and work on their respective podcasts.

During an episode of their NearlyWeds podcast, Sophie and Jamie reacted to Sophie’s father Patrique’s speech at their wedding.

The emotional speech began: “In a normal father of the bride speech, part of my duty is to introduce the bride to half of the people here who don’t know her.”

“But who here has not watched their friendship develop and blossom into true love on screen?”

“Who here has not listed to NearlyWeds Podcast, which is super successful, although no filter applied.”

“We all know certainly more than I wanted to know about their arguments, anxieties, bowel movements, Jamie’s piles..,” Patrique continued.

“But I remember vividly after her first week of filming in Made in Chelsea, Jamie’s name came up.”

“And I remember this absolutely word for word, Sophie said – after one week, she said ‘I love him. He’s so funny. I could marry him tomorrow.'”

“I truly believe you were meant to be together. Stars aligned, the universe conspired to bring you together – whatever you believe in.”

Patrique emotionally continued: “But I personally could not be happier than you two are married here together.”

“So to Jamie, a big character with an even bigger heart – Welcome to the family. I hope you know what you’re getting into.”

“And just so we’re absolutely clear, as Father of the Bride, I operate a strict no returns policy.”

Watch Sophie and Jamie’s reaction to the sweet speech below: