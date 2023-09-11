WATCH: Perrie Edwards performs stunning duet with noughties pop icon at star-studded wedding

Perrie Edwards teamed up with Myleene Klass to perform a stunning duet at their friend’s star-studded wedding over the weekend.

The Little Mix singer, 30, and the Hear’Say alum, 45, were among famous faces who attended the wedding of PR guru Simon Jones in London.

In videos shared on social media, Perrie was filmed singing a beautiful rendition of Celine Dion’s That’s The Way It Is during the ceremony, accompanied by Myleene on the piano.

After the wedding, Myleene wrote on Instagram: “Wedding of the century! A day full of love, love, LOVE. It was an honour to play you down the aisle and perform with @perrieedwards for your special present.”

“After 23 years of friendship, to see @simonjonespr marry the man he was destined to be with, @incrediblyrich was everything. Mr. and Mr. Jones, you were meant to be. Here’s to the rest of your lives full of love, friendship and dancing.”

Sharing videos of their performance in another post, she added: “Tricky to gift wrap…Our present @perrieedwards to the happy couple. Perrie, I adore you. Beautiful inside and out and exceptional talent.”

Perrie replied: “Never felt nerves like it! You are an absolute angel sent from heaven. I love you so much!”

A host of famous faces attended the star-studded nuptials, including Girls Aloud members Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

Brian Dowling, Arthur Gourounlian, Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond – who are longtime friends of Simon – were also at the bash.

Simon is one of the UK’s leading publicists, and his long list of clients includes Cheryl, Ant and Dec, and Little Mix.