WATCH: Max George and Maisie Smith share their hilarious ‘icks’ for each other

Max George and Maisie Smith have shared their hilarious “icks” for each other.

According to dating expert Hayley Quinn, the “ick” is when you get a sudden cringe feeling towards someone you’re dating that almost immediately puts you off them.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday, Maisie shared a hilarious video of herself and her beau voicing what puts them off one another.

Maisie and Max began their challenge with a disclaimer that they couldn’t be “too mean” to each other, and that it was just a bit of “banter”.

The EastEnders actress’ first ick was: “When you watch a 90-minute football match from 2010,” which Max defended himself over and Maisie then agreed.

The Wanted star’s first ick was: “You leave your eyelashes stuck all over the place, like the other day there was one on the bottom of a coffee cup in the kitchen. How’d it get there?”

Hilariously, Maisie combatted this with another ick, stating: “You drink Earl Grey [Tea]!”

Max revealed: “I’ll run a bath for you, make it dead bubbly, do all the effort, put candles on and then you’ll get in it and absolutely soil the bath with fake tan and make no attempt to clean it up. None at all.”

Maisie then rebutted: “That you say ‘pants’ instead of ‘trousers’ because you lived in America for a couple of years,” to which Max said: “Yeah, but that’s not why I do it!”

“You cough with your mouth wide open,” Max revealed.

Maisie replied: “You had phlegm for six months,” and The Wanted star said: “I had pneumonia!”

Take a look at the video below: