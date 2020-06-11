WATCH: Love Island’s Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman give fans a tour of their new London apartment

The pair came second on Love Island's first winter series

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have given their fans a tour of their new London apartment.

The couple’s romance blossomed on the show’s first winter series earlier this year, and have been inseparable ever since.

Siannise and Luke shared a video on their YouTube account which documented the detailed tour.

“Finally, we can reveal our new home! It has been a long time coming and we are so excited to show you everything,” they wrote underneath the video.

“You will get to experience the entire journey with us from moving out to the new home tour! 🏠”

“Thank you so much for making this possible for us, we really appreciate the support. Please hit the like button, subscribe and turn on the notification bell. ❤️”

Their new flat features a walk-in wardrobe, an en-suite bathroom and even their own cocktail station.

At the beginning of the video, the pair were seen cramming their belongings into their car before picking up the keys from their estate agent.

Siannise appeared emotional when she was settling into her new home with her 22-year-old boyfriend.

“I’m actually crying, oh my God it’s so nice,” the 25-year-old expressed.

The couple also admitted in the video that there is construction work taking place outside of their flat, which will present the UK’s first bridge swimming pool.

After leaving the Love Island villa, Siannise and Luke were hoping to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together, but their house hunting was put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

They had put a deposit down on a house before the outbreak, however, they were forced to cancel the move.