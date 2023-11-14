Ad
WATCH: Jamie Laing shocks Lorraine Kelly as he unveils ‘astonishing’ tattoo tribute of her face

Jamie Laing shocked Lorraine Kelly as he unveiled an “astonishing” tattoo tribute of her face.

On Tuesday, the Made in Chelsea star told the ITV presenter he got the inking to manifest a career in live TV, the same as Lorraine.

The TV personality admitted she was “astonished” and “honoured,” before Jamie later admitted it was a prank.

Lorraine said: “You did not you did not. It’s really bad. You are incorrigible,” to which Jamie replied: “Oh no, I am really embarrassed. Do you think its bad?”

The breakfast show host added: “‘It’s lovely, I am honoured. I did not expect that. That is quite astonishing.”

Later, Jamie joked once again: “I’m now going to tell you the truth, by the way its real.”

Jamie’s prank prompted Ross King and Andi Peters to row in on the joke, and pretend they also had tattoos of Lorraine in “special places”.

 

