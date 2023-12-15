Victoria Beckham sends fans into a frenzy as she shares cheeky snap of husband David in his underwear

Victoria Beckham has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a cheeky snap of her husband David in his underwear.

The couple have been married since July 1999, and share four kids together – Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the fashion designer posted a saucy photo of David trying to fix the TV in their New York apartment.

She cheekily captioned the post: “Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! 😂 @davidbeckham.”

Her post attracted plenty of thirsty comments, as one Instagram user replied: “Thank you Victoria for what you have done for humanity.”

Another wrote, “Thank you for your service Victoria. You’ve made my day😂,” while a third fan commented, “GIRLLLLLL you know what you’re doing.”

A fourth person replied: “I don’t know what he’s fixing but mine just broke ! 😂😂🔥.”

The couple have experienced a resurgence in popularity since the release of the Beckham documentary on Netflix in October, which received rave reviews.

Directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens, the series followed Beckham’s meteoric rise from humble working-class beginnings to global football stardom.

The four-part series featured a mix of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last 40 years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with those closest to David.

While the series largely focused on David’s footballing career, it also delved into his relationship with his wife of 24 years, Victoria.

One moment in the documentary particularly delighted fans, when Victoria tried to claim they were both from “working class” families.

The former footballer told his wife to stop “lying”, before he forced her to admit her dad used to bring her to school in a Rolls-Royce.

A clip of the scene quickly went viral, and Victoria has since decided to capitalise on the hilarious moment by releasing a slogan t-shirt that reads: “My dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

The t-shirts don’t come cheap though, as they’ll set you back a whopping €130 on her website.

Following the success of David’s documentary, Victoria is reportedly in talks for her own series.

According to The UK Sun, it would explore her journey from being part of the Spice Girls to becoming a global fashion icon.

It would also follow how she balanced raising their four children.

A source told the publication: “This will be a documentary exploring ­Victoria’s meteoric rise in the fashion world; how she’s built a fashion and beauty empire from scratch.”

“The focus will very much be on the business brand, but will detail how she had to overcome the naysayers post-Spice Girls and defied the cynics.”

“At times her journey wasn’t easy, and there will be a blood, sweat and tears look behind the scenes at the sheer graft she has put into ­reinventing herself.”

“Off the back of David’s success, and how well she came across, people will also see, in depth, her wit and sarcasm.”

“Of course there will be some personal life elements and David, and her celebrity pals, will feature in the background. It’s early days but everyone is very excited about this production.”