Vicky Pattison reveals she’s freezing her eggs as she’s not ready to start a family

Vicky Pattison has revealed she’s freezing her eggs as she’s not ready to start a family.

The 35-year-old said she worried about running out of time after doctors called her eggs “geriatric”.

Speaking on her The Secret To podcast, the Geordie Shore star revealed she had begun her egg freezing journey after “putting it off” thinking she would get to stage with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan where they would be ready to start a family.

“Yesterday, me and Ercan went to start our egg freezing journey. It’s been a long time coming and I’ve been saying I’m going to do it,” the Geordie Shore star told her podcast guest Bianca Gascoigne.

“I think, if I’m honest with myself, the reason I’ve been putting it off is because I was waiting for this moment where I just felt we’re actually ready to try and conceive naturally.”

“I just was waiting for that moment where I was like ‘I’ve got a house and I love you Ercan, and we know we’re going to be together, and I want to have a baby with you now,’ and I was waiting for that to come. I wanted it to and it just didn’t.”

“That’s what I was chatting to the nurse about – I said ‘I kept waiting to just feel ready so I didn’t have to do this, and it never came.'”

“And I realised if you keep waiting for that lightbulb moment where ‘oh yeah, I’m ready to be a mother’, you’re going to potentially miss the opportunity to even freeze some good eggs,” Vicky continued.

During her appearance on Loose Women in September, the 35-year-old said it’s “really scary” that her eggs are “classed as geriatric” because of her age.

“Our plan is we’re going to get married probably 2024 now, let everybody who had Covid-cancelled weddings catch up. But we’re going to start the egg freezing process in October this year,” she told the panel.

“It’s really scary, do you know my eggs are classed as geriatric? I feel like they’re lovely little eggs, but yeah they are classed as geriatric,” Vicky continued.

“I don’t think lasses are aware of how difficult it becomes to get pregnant, conceive naturally and have healthy pregnancies after the age of about 30! I’m flying the flag.”

“Even though I love Ercan, our relationship is still in its infancy, we’ve only been together three years.”

“I just would love the chance to enjoy every stage naturally, before I go and add sleepless nights and a permanently crying bundle of joy. I would love to have a baby just before I’m 40, so just after we’re married, but who is to say what is going to happen.”