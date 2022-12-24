Tributes pour in for Faithless singer Maxi Jazz – who has died aged 65

Maxi Jazz has died aged 65 on December 23.

The lead singer of Faithless is said to have passed away peacefully in his sleep.

The band shared a statement via Facebook on Saturday, announcing the death of their friend and bandmate.

They wrote: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night.”

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.”

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.”

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius. Rollo, Sister Bliss x.”

We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible. pic.twitter.com/VcFe7OpTh6 — Faithless (@faithless) December 24, 2022

Tributes have poured in for Maxi Jazz following his death.

Sister Bliss tweeted: “Maxi Jazz 1957 – 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night.”

“Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear 🙏💔.”

Meanwhile, DJ Pete Tong tweeted: “A poet, a gentleman and a true original who together with @faithless made a handful of tunes that define both club culture and a generation. In a hundred years time if someone asks what all the fuss was about in 1996, just play them Insomnia, job done…”

Maxi Jazz 1957 – 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/4R88rg8Aza — sister bliss (@thesisterbliss) December 24, 2022

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.