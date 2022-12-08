TOWIE’s Mario Falcone and wife Becky expecting second child after heartbreaking miscarriage

Former TOWIE star Mario Falcone has announced his wife Becky is expecting their second child, after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The 34-year-old shared the happy news on his sister Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast.

He said: “This baby that’s coming, we had IVF.”

Mario explained: “I had this thing in my head when we were trying for baby two, we had this added pressure we were letting Parker down.”

“He’s so ready for a sibling – when he comes home from his cousins and he loves being there, he says, ‘Why haven’t I got a brother or sister?'”

“That literally kills you as you’re like, ‘I can give you anything you want as my son, but this is the one thing I actually can’t give you’.”

The reality star also revealed that Becky previously suffered a miscarriage after an embryo implant.

He said: “That was probably the hardest thing we had to deal with in our relationship.”

“It’s a disappointment of yourself, because we got really excited about telling our families at Christmas, we had little cards made that unfortunately arrived the next day, and then telling Parker – but we hadn’t told him on that one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Falcone (@mariofalcone) Mario added: “This time, the third time, it has worked. She will be 16 weeks when this goes out.” Mario and Becky tied the knot in June at a stunning location on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where they were joined by a host of family and friends. The couple welcomed their first child together, Parker, in 2018.