TOWIE star James Argent confirms romance with 18-year-old actress Stella Turian

James Argent has gone public with his romance with 18-year-old actress Stella Turian.

The TOWIE star, 34, was spotted packing on the PDA with his new Italian girlfriend in Marbella on Saturday.

A source has told MailOnline: “James and Stella are in love, they fell for each other the moment they met and have spent as much time together as possible since.”

The insider continued: “This is a big deal for James – he hasn’t been in a relationship for years because he’s been working on himself and finally now, he’s ready to share his life with someone.”

“The age difference hasn’t played any part in their romance so far, they’ve holidayed together in Italy and Marbella, getting to know each other away from the spotlight.”

It is understood that James and Stella met while he was in Mykonos attending a friend’s wedding, and the couple have been inseparable since.

Stella stars in the film ‘Infiniti’, which screened at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

This marks James’ first public relationship since his split from his on-off girlfriend and former TOWIE co-star Gemma Collins.