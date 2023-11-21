TOWIE star Amber Turner hints at secret romance – following Dan Edgar split

Amber Turner has hinted at a secret romance, just months after her split from Dan Edgar.

The TOWIE stars announced they had parted ways after six years together back in May.

At the time, Amber told her Instagram followers: “I wasn’t going to post anything but due to speculation & questions I feel like I need to. Yes me and Dan have split.”

“I honestly wish him the best for the future. Please respect our privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Amber teased there may be a new man in her life.

The reality star shared a mirror selfie holding a giant bouquet of red and white roses.

Amber wrote: “❤️😍.”

A source previously told The UK Sun of Amber and Dan’s split: “Amber has been desperate to settle down for years now, but Dan has always been hesitant.”

“She was convinced a proposal would be coming soon after they moved into their dream home together at the end of last year.”

“But Dan has failed to make the changes he promised to make for Amber and still seems undecided about the future. Amber was always willing to give Dan time as he shied away from commitment, but she lost patience.”

“She knows she wants to get married and have children. She didn’t want to waste anymore time on someone who wasn’t ready.”

Fans were convinced the couple had split when they spotted that Dan recently unfollowed Amber on Instagram.

The pair also deleted all recent photos of each other from their feeds.

The reality stars started dating in 2017, and the highs and lows of their relationship was documented on The Only Way Is Essex.