Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking tribute as she attends her best friend’s wedding

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey has shared a heartbreaking tribute as she prepared to attend her best friend’s wedding.

The Wanted singer tragically passed away on March 30 aged 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kelsey shared a throwback photo of herself, Tom, her best friend Kelsey Ann and her husband-to-be Dean Bowden.

Kelsey penned: “Another day, another milestone. 6 months to the day since we lost Tom but you’re still here @tomparkerofficial in everything we do.”

“We have arrived at the hotel to get ready for Kelsey and Dean’s wedding tomorrow and I’m so excited to watch my best friend get married to the best guy we could have chosen for her. The only man Tom ever approved of for our Kels ❤️”

“Tom would be so proud of you both and I know he’s gutted to be missing out on this special day. Not having him by my side tomorrow will be one of the hardest challenges I’ve faced yet, but I will do it.”

“Wedding spam incoming because I am determined to make it the best day for Kels, Dean and all our friends and family but before we start the celebrations, I just wanted to do a little post to my Tom. This week has been one of the hardest yet and I would give anything to be sharing this weekend with you ❤️”

The mother-of-two continued: “Holding onto the knowledge that to be loved is everything and we loved hard ❤️ I would say I do to you a million times over ❤️ I love you Tom #positiveparkersforever. And now… to Kelsey and Dean! 🍾🥂”

Tom and Kelsey got engaged back in March 2016 and tied-the-knot in 2018.

The couple share two children together – Aurelia Rose, 3, and Bodhi Thomas, 1.