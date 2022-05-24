Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking post after attending Irish pal’s wedding without him

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey has shared a heartbreaking post after attending their friend Ruth-Anne Cunningham’s wedding without him.

The mother-of-two acted as a bridesmaid for the Irish singer over the weekend, when she married her fiancé Ollie Marland at Clonwilliam House in Wicklow.

Ollie was a longtime friend of Tom, who sadly passed away on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor in 2020.

After his passing in March, RuthAnne said Tom and Kelsey were behind her meeting Ollie, as they struck up a romance after The Wanted star told him to go to one of her gigs.

RuthAnne and Ollie were both devastated by Tom’s death, and posted touching tributes to him on Instagram at the time.

Almost two months after his passing, Kelsey jetted to Ireland to attend the couple’s wedding over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram after their nuptials, the 32-year-old shared a photo of herself sitting at the ceremony next to a seat that was reserved for Tom.

She captioned the post: “The year of firsts 💔 My first wedding without my love. I knew this was going to be the toughest weekend and I knew my head would be all over the place.”

“This weekend for me was so bittersweet, I was watching my best friend marry the love of her life yet 7 weeks ago I lost mine.”

“The thing about death is that even though I have suffered the most traumatic experience the world keeps turning. The sun keeps shining and I know Tom was watching over me especially when the sun was beaming on us all day,” Kelsey wrote.

“I really enjoyed myself this weekend and it was so nice to actually let my hair down and be Kelsey. I raised a glass to my boy and I know he’s up there having shots.”

“There were moments when my heart would ache, moments when the tears wouldnt stop rolling down my face and moments where I laughed until my belly hurt..”

Kelsey concluded her post by writing: “In this crazy world – Life is for living.”

Last week, Kelsey admitted her trip to Ireland was “bittersweet” as Tom was supposed to be with her.

Speaking to her followers on Instagram, she said: “I’ve come to Ireland for my best friend’s wedding Ruth Anne and Ollie’s wedding. Yep it’s gonna be a really weird weekend for me, obviously it’s gonna be a bittersweet.”

“Because obviously Ruth and Ollie are getting married, and I’m super happy for them, but Tom was meant to be here this weekend, he was meant to be an usher.”

“It’s gonna be the first event, wedding, that I’ve actually been to, without him being with me. So yeah, this weekend is going to be a tough one.”