Tom Grennan’s ‘secret fling’ with Love Island winner revealed

Tom Grennan had a secret fling with Love Island winner Amber Davies, according to a new report.

Insiders have claimed the popular singer and the TV personality quietly dated before meeting their respective partners.

A source told The Sun: “Tom and Amber got close a few years back and it was all kept totally secret. They’re both gorgeous and really clicked after being introduced.”

“Tom is a real gentleman and treated Amber like a queen. He invited her to see him at a music studio and they enjoyed some time together.

“It was well known within both their friendship circles but Tom and Amber wanted to keep it low key so everyone who knew was sworn to secrecy.

“Given his mad schedule it never really moved on to anything serious and fizzled out in the end.”

“Amber went on to start dating someone new and Tom met his fiancée Danniella Carraturo.

“It would have been a great match if it wasn’t for work getting in the way. But now they’ve both got their happy endings,” the insider added.

Amber, who is appearing on the latest series of Dancing On Ice, is currently dating her West End co-star Ben Joyce.