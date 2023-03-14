This is why Love Island fans are convinced Ron and Lana will split soon

Love Island fans are convinced Ron and Lana will split soon, after a worrying comment Ron made during the final.

The couple came in second place during the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show, with Kai and Sanam winning the show.

During Monday night’s final, host Maya Jama asked Ron if he and Lana were planning on moving in together now that the show was over.

Ron, 25, said they weren’t planning on for the moment, and explained he wanted to “miss” Lana for a while.

Fans took to Twitter to react to Ron’s comment, with many calling it a “red flag”.

One viewer wrote: “Nah red flag already Ron. U wanna miss her for a bit. U wanna see what’s on the outside u mean.”

A second tweeted: “Ron said ‘I wanna miss her’ LMAOOO that boy has played the ultimate game!”, while a third penned: “Ron wants a break already and Lana is trying to convince herself it’s gonna work !”

Nah red flag already Ron. U wanna miss her for a bit. U wanna see what’s on the outside u mean #LoveIslandUK #loveisland pic.twitter.com/k7xoVctyiY — Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 (@TashAmaka) March 13, 2023

Ron is definitely gonna break Lana’s heart. He does not like her at all. She needs to read between the lines of what he says #loveisland — .. (@dojasalone) March 13, 2023

Ron’s comment about wanting to miss her for a couple of days…. Are you ok hun? @LoveIsland #loveisland — JH (@jessssh123) March 14, 2023

Ron wants a break already and Lana is trying to convince herself it’s gonna work ! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Sd2c7xBTGQ — mallory 💙💋 (@Quinney58157499) March 13, 2023

Ron saying "I want to miss her". You mean you want to crack on with other people #loveisland — amel (@wakeupamel) March 13, 2023

Ron said “I wanna miss her” LMAOOO that boy has played the ultimate game! 😂😂😂 #loveisland — The pink ranger (@cocosarel) March 13, 2023

Not them being asked what’s the plan for after the show and Lana says “we’re gonna see eachother a lot” and ron saying “I wanna miss her for a bit” implying he doesn’t wanna see her fora while😂this man can’t even hold it in till the end of the final #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cGcLYNGFdj — Yasmin (@Yasmin83033797) March 13, 2023

That “I wanna miss her” comment from Ron was a bit awks 😬 #LoveIsland — Mared Parry 🎬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@maredparry) March 13, 2023

