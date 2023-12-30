This is how much money David and Victoria Beckham are making

David and Victoria Beckham raked in a huge sum of money in 2022, thanks to their various sources of income.

The couple had a combined yearly income of over £130m, which is set to increase following the success of their Netflix documentary – which was released in October.

In accounts for David’s businesses, it was revealed that he earned £72.6 million in revenues over 2022.

The eye-watering sum has been accumulated through his sponsorships and various brand deals with global brands including Maserati, Nespresso, Adidas and Tudor.

As well as from his production company Studio 99, which produced his documentary Beckham, and also Ronnie O’Sullivan’s documentary.

The series Beckham consisted of four episodes and remained in Netflix’s top ten shows worldwide for six weeks.

The show depicted his rise to fame and his rocky relationship with the media, alongside his relationship with Victoria Beckham – who he married in 1999.

The show also briefly touched on the alleged affair David had with his personal assistant when he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

However, the full financial gain from the popular series will not be publicly known until the company unveils its 2023 accounts.

David’s other half Victoria Beckham garnered a huge £58.8m in 2022 thanks to her fashion and beauty businesses, which turned over profit for the first time.

The Spice Girl’s net worth skyrocketed by 44% compared with her financial year before.

The increase in sales for her brand was heavily driven by her luxury leather range which featured the popular “chain pouch” which can be purchased for £1,550.

Her beauty brand had an enormous increase in orders and customers, as sales tripled over the year.

The singer is set to have another lucrative year in 2024 as she is reportedly in talks for her own TV show.

According to The UK Sun, it would explore her journey from being part of the Spice Girls to becoming a global fashion icon.

It would also follow how she balanced raising her four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, whom she shares with her husband David.

A source told the publication: “This will be a documentary exploring ­Victoria’s meteoric rise in the fashion world; how she’s built a fashion and beauty empire from scratch.”

“The focus will very much be on the business brand, but will detail how she had to overcome the naysayers post-Spice Girls and defied the cynics.”

“At times her journey wasn’t easy, and there will be a blood, sweat and tears look behind the scenes at the sheer graft she has put into ­reinventing herself.”

“Off the back of David’s success, and how well she came across, people will also see, in depth, her wit and sarcasm.”

“Of course there will be some personal life elements and David, and her celebrity pals, will feature in the background,” the source continued.

“It’s early days but everyone is very excited about this production.”