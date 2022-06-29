These are the most talked about Love Island contestants this season

The new season of Love Island kicked off earlier this month, and it’s all anyone has been talking about since.

Ten sexy singletons entered the villa on week one, and there’s since been dramatic dumpings, bombshell arrivals and major blow-ups.

A new poll conducted by Heart Bingo surveyed thousands of Love Island tweets across the UK to see which contestant is being talked about the most online.

The results revealed Irish contestant Dami Hope is the most talked about male Islander this season.

There has been an impressive 24,709 tweets about the Dubliner, who is coupled up with hotel waitress Indiyah Polak, over the past week.

According to the survey, Indiyah is the most well-liked contestant, and the second most popular female Islander.

However, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu remains the most talked about contestant of the entire season, with over 38,000 tweets about her in the past week alone.

The Turkish actress has provided plenty of drama this season, after entering the villa as a bombshell.

She was initially coupled up Davide Sanclimenti, before ditching him for Jay Younger. Ekin-Su then got to know new boy Charlie Radnedge, but is now interested in rekindling things with Davide.

The poll also shows that Luca Bish and Gemma Owen’s popularity amongst viewers has declined rapidly since the beginning of the series.

Andrew Le Page, who is currently loved-up with Tasha Ghouri, is one of the least talked about male Islanders, it reported.

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.