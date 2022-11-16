The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes opens up about the death of his late bandmate Tom Parker for the first time

The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes has opened up about the death of his late bandmate Tom Parker for the first time.

The singer sadly passed away on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

The band reunited to support Tom on their Most Wanted: Greatest Hits tour earlier this year; Nathan has since revealed that he agreed to tour with his bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, and Jay McGuiness, because it was the “right thing to do”.

Nathan told The UK Mirror: “There are more important things and that time we had with Tom, looking back, is more important than anything.”

“Especially the last show, it was a tough one, it was quiet afterwards. I think there was just this kind of energy in the air, that I’ve never really seen an arena like it. It was kind of a beautiful evening, but something I’ve never experienced.”

“In my opinion, The Wanted will always be a five-piece, I think our focus has shifted in terms of supporting each other and doing things together that can make a difference.”

While Tom’s death has affected each of The Wanted bandmates, Max has been the most open about his loss.

In August, the 34-year-old unveiled a tattoo tribute to his late best friend on what would have been his 34th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Max shared a carousel in which he debuted his new ink – which reads “04.08.1988,” Tom’s birth date.

The 33-year-old wrote: “04.08.1988 🖤 Happy Birthday brother… You’re always with me.”

Max also shared the post to his Instagram story, and attached The Wanted’s uplifting tune Gold Forever, which the bandmates often use as a tribute to their late friend.

The singer previously admitted that he still texts Tom as he revealed he’s “still trying to process” his death.

The Wanted reunited at the end of 2021 – and performed at a charity concert by Tom, titled inside My Head – The Concert, in which they raised money for the cancer charities Stan Up to Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

The late singer is survived by his wife of four years Kelsey, and their two children – Aurelia, 2, and Bodhi, 1.

Tom’s documentary Tom Parker: Inside My Head was nominated for the Authored Documentary award at this year’s National Television Awards.

