Max George admits he still texts Tom Parker as he struggles to process his death

Max George has admitted he still texts his late bandmate Tom Parker.

The Wanted star sadly passed away on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

During his appearance on This Morning today, an emotional Max admitted he’s “still trying to process” Tom’s death.

Max confessed: “I’m still trying to process it, I still text him actually.”

“If I get pictures or stuff that fans have made with him in it or they send a nice message to do with Tom, I’ll WhatsApp it to him.”

“I just find a bit of comfort in that. The worst bit is when I’m not doing it and I do it accidentally. Sometimes I go to do it and I’m like, ‘Oh no.'”

Tom is survived by his wife of four years Kelsey, and their two children – Aurelia, 2, and Bodhi, 19 months.

Tom and Kelsey

When asked how Kelsey is doing, Max said: “Kelsey’s been awesome. She’s always been really strong, like Tom. They were literally two peas in a pod.”

“She’s raising awareness for glioblastoma and cancer in general, she’s been great. We talk quite often, just check in, make sure she’s alright.”

The 33-year-old also recalled the first time he met Tom when they auditioned to be in The Wanted.

The band were together from 2009 – 2014, before they reunited in 2021 following Tom’s diagnosis.

Max said: “It was Manchester Piccadilly station. I saw him at the audition process for the band. He was the loud one from Bolton.”

“He was always at the front, always asking questions. We walked in together and I just always remember thinking, ‘The scally from Bolton…’ and I was so happy he was in.”

“Immediately me and him just hit it off. We had very similar backgrounds and we just became best mates. Within a week we were living in the same house and we did everything together,” he added.

