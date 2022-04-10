The Wanted star Max George ‘rekindles his relationship with Stacey Giggs after brief split’

The Wanted star Max George has reportedly rekindled his relationship with Stacey Giggs after a brief split.

The 33-year-old first met his 38-year-old girlfriend at V Festival in 2011, while he was dating actress Michelle Keegan.

Stacey was married to Man United winger Ryan Giggs at the time, with whom she shares daughter Libby, 19, and son Zach, 15.

Seven years later, Max and Stacey were reintroduced by mutual friends at the John Gilbert pub in Worsley, and they started dating shortly after.

But last month, news broke that the pair had called it quits on their relationship, leaving fans shocked.

According to The Sun, Max and Stacey have since decided to give their relationship another go.

A source told the publication: “Max and Stacey had a real rough patch and in the heat of the moment they called it a day. It was a very upsetting time for both of them.”

“But now things have calmed down, they both felt they wanted to patch things up. They are back together and working through their issues.”