The Wanted re-release 2011 single in memory of Tom Parker

The Wanted have released a new version of their 2011 single Gold Forever, in memory of Tom Parker.

The singer sadly passed away on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

Tom was laid to rest last week in Petts Wood, Orpington, and his coffin was carried out of the funeral service to The Wanted’s hit song Gold Forever.

After noticing the positive reaction to the song online, the band decided to re-release it on streaming services to raise money for a good cause in Tom’s honour.

All the proceeds the song generates will be donated to The Brain Tumour Charity; a UK-based charity dedicated to funding research, raising awareness and providing support and information to people with brain tumours.

Tom’s bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearer’s at Tom’s funeral last week.

After the funeral, Max said it was an “honour” to carry Tom’s coffin in a touching tribute post.

Max wrote: “Good night beautiful boy. I will always think of you. Thanks for making my life so much better than I could ever have hoped for. Carrying you was an honour.”

“You have carried me so many times over the last 12 years. I love you Tom. See you up there brother.”

The 33-year-old also delivered an emotional eulogy at Tom’s funeral, in which he said: “Tom was always a brother, he made such an impact from the start. His love for music and striving for success outmatched all of us.”

He continued: “Everything he did, he did with the best intentions, even if it was a fight, he got away with it because it was Tom. I could say so much about Tom. I will always remember is his laugh. He loves laughing at people and we experienced that every day.”

“He has left us far too early and we will miss him so much. The people outside, the people all around the world, are a credit to him. Rest easy, mate.”

Tom is survived by his wife Kelsey Parker, and their two children – daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi.