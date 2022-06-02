The Wanted cancel upcoming gig following the death of their bandmate Tom Parker: ‘It’s too soon’

The Wanted have cancelled an upcoming gig following the death of their bandmate Tom Parker.

Tom sadly passed away on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor in 2020.

The Wanted were due to perform at Newcastle Racecourse for the Live After Racing event on July 23rd, but they have since released a statement revealing they will longer be playing the upcoming gig.

The statement, which was shared on Twitter by the group, read: “After some reflection, and with a heavy heart, we can confirm that we will no longer be performing at the Live After Racing event scheduled to take place at Newcastle Racecourse on 23rd July.”

“It is just over 2 months since we lost Tom and as much as we love performing live, it is just far too soon for us to even think about being on stage again as The Wanted.”

“We are all still processing the events of the last few months and need to take this time out for reflection. We are so sorry to let anyone down and thank you for your understanding and support. We will see you all soon x.”

This news comes after Tom’s bandmate Max admitted he’s “still trying to process” Tom’s death.

During his appearance on This Morning on Tuesday Max confessed: “I’m still trying to process it, I still text him actually.”

“If I get pictures or stuff that fans have made with him in it or they send a nice message to do with Tom, I’ll WhatsApp it to him.”

“I just find a bit of comfort in that. The worst bit is when I’m not doing it and I do it accidentally. Sometimes I go to do it and I’m like, ‘Oh no.’”

Tom is survived by his wife of four years Kelsey, and their two children – Aurelia, 2, and Bodhi, 19 months.

When asked how Kelsey is doing, Max said: “Kelsey’s been awesome. She’s always been really strong, like Tom. They were literally two peas in a pod.” “She’s raising awareness for glioblastoma and cancer in general, she’s been great. We talk quite often, just check in, make sure she’s alright.” The 33-year-old also recalled the first time he met Tom when they auditioned to be in The Wanted. The band were together from 2009 – 2014, before they reunited in 2021 following Tom’s diagnosis. Max said: “It was Manchester Piccadilly station. I saw him at the audition process for the band. He was the loud one from Bolton.” “He was always at the front, always asking questions. We walked in together and I just always remember thinking, ‘The scally from Bolton…’ and I was so happy he was in.” “Immediately me and him just hit it off. We had very similar backgrounds and we just became best mates. Within a week we were living in the same house and we did everything together,” he added.