The Valleys star Lateysha Grace announces the birth of her second child

Lateysha Grace has announced the birth of her second child.

The Valleys star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news, posting a black-and-white photo of her baby girl.

She captioned the post: “Welcome to the world @babylayke 04/03/2022 , 3.14 pounds . My little Angel baby ✨🤍 34 weeks.”

Lateysha welcomed her first child back in 2015, a daughter named Wynter.

The birth of her newborn daughter comes just days after Lateysha was rushed to hospital with preeclampsia – a pregnancy complication.

The 29-year-old, who also tested positive for coronavirus at the time, asked her followers to pray for her baby.

