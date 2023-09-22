The Osbourne family address sexual assault allegations against longtime friend Russell Brand

The Osbourne family have addressed the rape and sexual assault allegations against their longtime friend Russell Brand, which he has denied.

The famous family have known the British comedian for 20 years, and were shocked to discover the claims against him in a joint investigation by The Times and Channel 4.

Sharon, Jack, Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne sat down for a joint interview on Talk TV with Piers Morgan this week, where they were asked to comment on the allegations against Russell.

Jack said: “We’ve all [the Osbourne family] known Russell going on 20 years, and you’d like to sit there and go ‘no…’

“You know, he’s done some vulgar, outrageous, crazy things but you never want to assume that someone you know, and is a friend or an acquaintance, is capable of that.”

The 37-year-old then referenced his former friend Danny Masterson, who was recently sentenced to atleast 30 years in prison for raping two women.

Jack continued: “We saw it with the Danny Masterson situation. I was a personal friend of Danny’s. I’ve been to his house, I’d played poker with him. I actually knew some of the victims and so that story was like, ‘Oh my God’.

“When you know someone and then they get found guilty. It definitely shakes your foundations, because you never know what goes on behind closed doors.”

In the same interview, Sharon also weighed in on her feelings towards Russell, saying she will always automatically side with women.

The 70-year-old then referenced Russell’s previous spats with Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof over his relationships with their daughters.

She said: “The only thing I can say about Russell Brand, is the two things I don’t like, was when he spoke about… one of them is a very good friend of ours, Kimberley Stewart, about what he had done to Kimberley Stewart in front of [Rod]…

“And then he did the same with Sir Bob Geldof… You just don’t do that to people’s families, when that father is in the room. He’s done it twice now and that’s the thing that sticks with me.”

Back in 2006, Rod publicly confronted Russell at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, after the comedian told the audience he had slept with Rod’s daughter Kimberly.

Appearing on stage, the rocker said: “You went with my daughter, did you? Russell, stand up.”

Backtracking on his comments, Russell said: “I took her out for one evening. I never touched that girl…”

Rod then snapped back: “F***ing right you didn’t. You mustn’t come up here and boast. I speak here as a father.”

The allegations against Russell were detailed in a Channel 4 special titled Dispatches over the weekend, in which four women accused him of sexual assault and rape, as well as controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013.

Russell has vehemently denied the allegations against him, claiming that despite his “promiscuous” days, his relationships have always been “consensual”.