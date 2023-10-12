The Masked Singer fans left ‘shook’ as popular reality star is unmasked on Australian version of the show

A popular reality star was unmasked on the latest episode of The Masked Singer Australia, leaving fans shook.

The wacky reality show, hosted by Osher Günsberg, follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

Melanie Brown, Abbie Chatfield, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan then have to try guess the true identities of the singers, before they are unmasked on stage.

Space Fairy was unmasked on Monday night’s episode of the show, and the judges and viewers were shocked when their mask came off.

After an epic performance of Meghan Trainor’s song Lips Are Moving, it was revealed that Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby was behind the mask. The judges had previously guessed that Space Fairy was UK soul singer Joss Stone, former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, or even Mary J Blige.

After being unmasked, Charlotte said to the judges: “Surely I didn’t sound like Mary J Blige!”

She continued: “I can carry a tune, but I’m not the best of the best. [But] the fact that I went out on stage in front of a crowd and a Spice Girl…”

“I’ve never in my whole entire life thought I’d be able to do that.”

Commenting on the reveal, one viewer wrote: “This was actually one of the most surprising reveals in a while from Masked Singer! And I mean that in a good way. I used to love Geordie Shore, I never would have expected Charlotte to have such a great voice!”

Another commented: “First ever wow moment from the show!!! Well done!

Charlotte… talented! Amazing.”

A third penned: “That was such a good one never would have picked that in a million years. She is so good. Yay masked singer u got me!”