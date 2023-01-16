The hosts of the 2023 BAFTAs have been revealed

Actor Richard E Grant and TV presenter Alison Hammond will host the 2023 BAFTAs.

The 76th annual film awards ceremony will take place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on February 19.

Richard said: “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”

🥁🥁🥁… and your hosts for the #EEBAFTAs 2023 are the one and only @RichardEGrant and all round TV icon, @AlisonHammond ✨ pic.twitter.com/ITXUO1viwe — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 16, 2023

Alison, who is hosting an immersive and access-all-areas experience called BAFTA Studio, added: “I’m so excited to be hosting at this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E Grant.”

“We’re going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world.”

“From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only.”

Make sure to tune in on Sunday 19th February. We're already counting down the days! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/EyXA0HumV5 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 16, 2023

The shortlist of nominations will be unveiled this Thursday at 12pm in a livestream by actors Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh.

The EE Rising Star nominations will be announced on Tuesday.