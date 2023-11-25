The FULL line-up for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special confirmed

The full line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special has been confirmed by BBC.

The annual special airs on Christmas Day and will see stars compete for the title of Christmas Champion 2023.

Earlier this week, the first three contestants were revealed – BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent, Historian Dan Snow and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

The final three contestants have now been named as Keisha Buchanan of the Sugarbabes, Waterloo Road actress Tillie Amartey and former England rugby star Danny Cipriani.

The Sugarbabes star has been partnered up with Gorka Márquez.

She said: “I am so excited to be taking part, and over Christmas too, my favourite time of the year! I am looking forward to learning some new moves and embracing the dancefloor!”

English rugby player Danny has been paired with Jowita Przystał for the special this year.

He said: “I’ve always enjoyed the concept of Strictly Come Dancing.”

“It wasn’t something I ever thought I’d do. After addressing my own ideas and beliefs, I am very much looking forward to expressing myself through dance with no limitations,” the star added.

Young soap star Tillie is set to take to the stage alongside Neil Jones and said: “I can’t wait to put my heart and soul into this whole experience and bring some fun and well needed Christmas cheer to your Telly.”

The Waterloo Road star also paid homage to her new dance partner: “All I can say is thank you @mr_njonesofficial you really are the most kind patient teacher nothing is ever wrong it just needs ‘adjusting’.”

“For a girl that can seriously not dance you make me feel like I could potentially attempt a back flip….. too far.”

The newly confirmed celebrities are set to join BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent, who is partnered with Graziano Di Prima.

She said: “I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.”

“I’m hoping the judges will be kind – and filled with Christmas spirit.”

“And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night.”

Historian Dan Snow has been paired with Nadiya Bychkova.

He said: “I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor.”

“But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”

Meanwhile, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick will be paired with Nancy Xu.

He said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years’ Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.”

“From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test.”

“I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer…get me on that dancefloor!”