Taron Egerton ‘spotted on dating app’ after splitting from his girlfriend of six years

Taron Egerton has split from his girlfriend of six years, Emily Thomas.

According to The Sun, the actor has been spotted on celebrity dating app Raya since he parted ways with Emily.

The Rocketman has also deleted all pictures of his now ex-girlfriend from his Instagram feed.

A source said: “Taron and Emily have both been really busy for the past year and it put a lot of pressure on their relationship.

“They have separated and it hasn’t been easy for either of them. He is taking some time for himself now but he is open to meeting someone else soon.

“He has been putting himself out there on Raya in the hopes he can ease himself back into dating.”

The news comes just two weeks after Taron pulled out of his West End play Cock due to “personal reasons”.

The 32-year-old had been performing in a revival of Mike Bartlett’s 2009 play at London’s Ambassadors Theatre, but he’s since been replaced by his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson.

A statement from the producers said: “The part was originally played in this production by Taron Egerton, who has had to withdraw from the production due to personal reasons.

“Joel understudied the role and has been playing the part of M for the past 10 days while Taron was absent from the production having tested positive for Covid.”

During the show’s opening night, Taron fainted on stage and was attended to by a doctor in the audience.

The actor then had to take another break from the play after contracting Covid-19.