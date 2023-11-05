Strictly’s Dianne Buswell ‘feeling down’ amid rumours about relationship with Bobby Brazier

Dianne Buswell is reportedly “feeling down” amid rumours surrounding her relationship with Bobby Brazier.

The professional dancer was partnered with the EastEnders actor on Strictly Come Dancing back in September.

Last month, the pair sparked concern among viewers as they admitted they had an “emotional” week.

Dianne, 34, broke town in tears while speaking to presenter Claudia Winkelman as she praised Bobby, 20, for being her “rock”.

She said: “He has just been a massive rock this week, so thank you.”

Viewers feared Dianne’s relationship with Joe could be on the rocks, but Joe later shut down the split speculation.

An insider has since told The UK Mirror: “The cruel remarks she has read about her relationship with Bobby – who has been really supportive – have hit her hard.”

“Her and Joe are still very much together and he has also been very supportive, and made it clear publicly that he has her back.”

The YouTube star struck up a romance with the professional dancer while he was paired up with her on the show back in 2018, and they have been together ever since.